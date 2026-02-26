Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest, but he remains day-to-day. The Clippers begin a back-to-back set Sunday against the Pelicans, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles this. Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Miller are likely to see expanded roles Thursday.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Gets little help in Sunday's loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Available Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Exits early Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Incredible performance in ASG•