Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) won't play Thursday in New Orleans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard will skip the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll likely be back for Saturday's game in Dallas. With Leonard out, there will be more minutes available for Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller.
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