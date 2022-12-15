Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns due to right knee injury management, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard also sat out the second half of a back-to-back set last week, and he'll get a chance to rest following Wednesday's win over Minnesota. He'll likely be able to return for Saturday's game against Washington, while Terance Mann and Luke Kennard (calf) are candidates to see increased playing time Thursday.