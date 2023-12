Leonard (hip) won't play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Ohm Youngmisuk of EPSN.com reports.

Leonard will spend his third straight game on the sideline, but with two consecutive off days following Tuesday's contest, the star forward could be ready to play Friday versus the Grizzlies. Amir Coffey will make another start in Leonard's stead Tuesday, but Coffey had just two points in 17 minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to the Celtics.