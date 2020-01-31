Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out
Leonard (back) won't play Thursday against Sacramento, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to lower-back tightness, and the team has since announced that he won't be available for the rest of the night. His next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nursing back tightness•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Tuesday's game postponed•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scoring streak continues•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: First career triple-double•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...