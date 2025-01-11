Leonard and the Clippers will not play Saturday's game against the Hornets, as the matchup has been postponed due to the ongoing fires in the Los Angeles area, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers' game against the Hornets on Thursday, and with both Los Angeles teams currently on a homestand, it's possible that more games will be postponed over the coming week. The Clippers' next scheduled game takes place Monday against Miami.
