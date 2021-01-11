Leonard finished with 35 points (14-22 FG, 7-9 3Pt) four assists, three steals and two boards in 38 minutes of a 130-127

Leonard scored his 10,000th career point in style with a three-pointer in the third quarter on his way to a season high in points scored in the contest. It was fitting he reached the milestone from deep, as he was particularly efficient from behind the arc in the game. He'll next face the Pelicans on Wednesday.