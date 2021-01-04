Leonard finished with 15 points (4-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six boards, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes of a 112-107 win against Phoenix on Sunday.

Leonard had an off-night shooting in the contest but salvaged his scoring night with ten attempts from the charity stripe. It was a subpar effort for the Clippers' superstar, but while his shooting was down in the game, overall its on par with his career averages for this season. He'll face his former squad, the Spurs, on Tuesday.