Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 18 in fourth quarter

Leonard registered 30 points (9-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 win over the Jazz.

Leonard put on the gas in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of his 30 points as the Clippers erased a considerable deficit to catch up with the Jazz and eventually pull away. Leonard had a frigid shooting night, going only 9-of 26 from the field, but he heroically kicked things into gear when it mattered.