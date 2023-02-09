Leonard had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard had a stretch in which he caught fire in the second half, but other than that, he didn't have his best performance as the Clippers had to settle for a tight loss against Dallas in Kyrie Irving's debut with the Mavs. Even though this game might qualify as a subpar effort for a player of Leonard's caliber, he remains an elite two-way threat who's averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game since the start of January.