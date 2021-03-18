Leonard had 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Two nights after beating the Mavs by double-digits, the Clippers turned in a lackluster effort, managing just 89 points and shooting 42 percent from the field as a team. Leonard and Paul George (28 points) were the only two Clippers players to score in double-figures. Leonard had an uncharacteristically off night at the free throw line, but he's still shooting north of 87 percent at the stripe on the season.