Leonard totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Leonard made his first appearance since Nov. 3, and while he was a bit rusty at times, he delivered a solid outing with 20 points and at least two tallies in three of the four main categories outside of scoring. Leonard scored at least 20 points in four of his first six games this season, so it'd be reasonable to believe he can continue to score at this rate on a steady basis as long as he stays healthy. As he gets more into a groove, he should ultimately end up as the Clippers' main go-to option on offense alongside James Harden.