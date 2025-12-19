Leonard produced 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and three turnovers across 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 loss to the Thunder.

Leonard has been struggling from three-point territory over the past three games, going 4-for-20 from beyond the arc, but he's been missing a lot of shots he traditionally makes. With a matchup against a Lakers team that has allowed opponents to shoot 38.1 percent from three-point range this season, Leonard will have an excellent chance to snap out of this three-point funk Sunday.