Leonard tallied 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

The game was all but determined after the Pelicans outscored Los Angeles by 17 points in the third quarter, leading to Leonard spending the entire fourth period on the bench. Still, the veteran paced the Clippers with 23 points, and he has now notched 20-plus points in 19 of his past 20 contests. Leonard is just below last season's per-game numbers at 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, but he has improved his field-goal rate to 51.7 percent.