Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 23 in return to Toronto
Leonard totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Raptors.
Leonard received his championship ring prior to tipoff and turned in a well-rounded stat line in the blowout win. With a back-to-back set on the horizon (Friday versus Timberwolves, Saturday versus Bulls), fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on Leonard's status.
