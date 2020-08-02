Leonard provided 24 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

Leonard struggled from the field for the second straight game but again repeatedly forced his way to the free-throw line. With the team fighting to hold onto the second seed in the Western Conference, Leonard will likely continue to earn a decent amount of playing time. With that being said, coach Doc Rivers may not push Leonard to play heavy minutes until the playoffs.