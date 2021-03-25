Leonard went for 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five steals and three assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Leonard has now scored 25 points in back-to-back games, but he's also made his presence felt on both ends of the court -- his five steals here represent his second-highest mark of the season in that category. Leonard has scored 20 or more points in nine of the Clippers' last 10 games and should be the team's go-to player on offense going forward, especially given Paul George's recent shooting struggles.