Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 27 in return

Leonard finished with 27 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over Portland.

Leonard returned from a load-management break to notch his second double-double of the season in Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers. Though the star forward was able to get to the rim at will, he was held in check form behind the arc, ultimately failing to convert a three-pointer for the first time this season. From a fantasy perspective, Leonard's only downside is his occasional need to rest, which will likely result in him missing between 10-and-15 games on the season.