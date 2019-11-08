Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 27 in return
Leonard finished with 27 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over Portland.
Leonard returned from a load-management break to notch his second double-double of the season in Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers. Though the star forward was able to get to the rim at will, he was held in check form behind the arc, ultimately failing to convert a three-pointer for the first time this season. From a fantasy perspective, Leonard's only downside is his occasional need to rest, which will likely result in him missing between 10-and-15 games on the season.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Wednesday vs. Bucks•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Rest plan unclear•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 18 in fourth quarter•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Effective in revenge game•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cranks out 30 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.