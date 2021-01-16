Leonard recorded 27 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in a 138-100 win Friday at Sacramento.
Leonard played fewer than 30 minutes in 17 games last season because of the Clippers' focus on load management. Conversely, he did not need much playing time to help them record a rather easy win Friday. Leonard also hadn't played fewer than 30 minutes in any of his previous 10 games.
