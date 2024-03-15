Leonard finished with 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 win over the Bulls.

Leonard was able to suit up for Thursday's contest after he left Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves early due to back spasms. It didn't appear to slow him down, however, as his 27 points were second most on the team behind Paul George. The Clippers are set to play the Pelicans on the second game of a back-to-back Friday, and while Leonard has only missed six games this season, Los Angeles could play it safe and sit the six-time All-Star.