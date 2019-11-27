Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 28 in Tuesday's win

Leonard totaled 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard was efficient offensively while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories as per usual. Neither Paul George nor Leonard needed to log 30 minutes in the comfortable victory, though fantasy owners will likely want to check on their availability prior to Wednesday's matchup versus the Grizzlies.