Leonard produced 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Friday's 101-100 victory over Sacramento.

Leonard has been on a sizzling scoring run of late, and while the star forward might never return to his pre-injury performances, there's no doubt he's still one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his last 14 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 26.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.