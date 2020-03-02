Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 30 versus 76ers

Leonard accumulated 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 win over the 76ers.

Leonard was efficient offensively, scoring at least 30 for the third time in the last six games. He cooled off a bit in February after a scorching hot January, but apart from rest days there's very little that can slow him down from a fantasy perspective.