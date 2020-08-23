Leonard went for 32 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 47 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard's numbers were right around his averages for the series, with the exception being his minutes total. He has been a steady contributor all series long, and Leonard will likely need to be at his very best if he's going to help lead the Clippers to a win in Tuesday's Game 5.