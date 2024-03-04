Leonard produced 32 points (12-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 win over the Timberwolves.

Leonard was the only Clippers' star who performed at a high level, as both James Harden and Paul George struggled massively in this low-scoring affair. Leonard reached the 30-point mark in 14 different games already and remains Los Angeles' primary offensive weapon while also remaining an elite stat-stuffing machine.