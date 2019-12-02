Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 34 points in rout

Leonard generated 34 points (14-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 win over the Wizards.

Leonard did quick work in only 26 minutes of court time. At 15-6, the Clippers continue to hun along, led by the tandem of Leonard and Paul George. You have to keep an eye on back-to-backs because Leonard is almost always a load management candidate, but otherwise, he's a matchup-proof nightly add in all formats.