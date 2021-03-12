Leonard finished with 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Warriors.

Leonard powered the Clippers to a comprehensive victory, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. His line could have been even better had he been required during the final quarter, at which point the game was well and truly over. Despite a couple of minor injuries this season, Leonard has been tremendous for his fantasy GMs and given he is now available for back-to-backs, he should continue to be an elite option the rest of the way.