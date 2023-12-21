Leonard notched 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Leonard continues to dominate for the Clippers, scoring at least 30 points for the fifth time in the past seven games. Over that period, he has been the second-ranked player in nine-category leagues, averaging 32.4 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. As long as he can stay healthy, Leonard should be a lock to finish as a first-round player this season when considering per-game value.