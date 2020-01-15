Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores season-high 43 points

Leonard had 43 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3PT, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Leonard delivered one of his best games of the season, as he only needed three quarters to surpass the 40-point mark for the second time this campaign. Leonard is yet to play more than five straight games without resting this season and while he might be set to miss a game sooner than later, he is averaging 36.3 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field in his last three outings since his last scheduled off night.

More News
Our Latest Stories