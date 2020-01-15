Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores season-high 43 points
Leonard had 43 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3PT, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Leonard delivered one of his best games of the season, as he only needed three quarters to surpass the 40-point mark for the second time this campaign. Leonard is yet to play more than five straight games without resting this season and while he might be set to miss a game sooner than later, he is averaging 36.3 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field in his last three outings since his last scheduled off night.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels against Warriors•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not playing Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coach non-committal on Sunday status•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Poor shooting limits output•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Only 25 minutes Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 24 against Kings•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...