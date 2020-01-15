Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores season-high 43 points

Leonard had 43 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3PT, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Leonard delivered one of his best games of the season, as he only needed three quarters to surpass the 40-point mark for the second time this campaign. Leonard is yet to play more than five straight games without resting this season and while he might be set to miss a game sooner than later, he is averaging 36.3 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field in his last three outings since his last scheduled off night.