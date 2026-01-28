Leonard closed Tuesday's 115-103 win over the Jazz with 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes.

Leonard posted his 25th consecutive game with 20 points or more, and the Clippers continued to soar behind Leonard's nightly contributions. The All-Star showed no ill effects from the knee injury that sidelined him for three games earlier in the month, and the Clippers should continue to rack up wins with Leonard on the court. Leonard is averaging 27.9 points per game this season, rivaling his 26.6 points per game with the championship-winning Raptors in 2018.