Leonard contributed 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard paced the Clippers in scoring and surpassed the 20-point plateau for the fifth time this season, cementing his place as the primary go-to player while also sharing the court with Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Leonard's value goes deeper than the scoring column, however, and he should remain involved enough to be an asset in all formats even in nights when he has a relatively off game.