Leonard contributed 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to the Mavericks.
Leonard paced the Clippers in scoring and surpassed the 20-point plateau for the fifth time this season, cementing his place as the primary go-to player while also sharing the court with Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Leonard's value goes deeper than the scoring column, however, and he should remain involved enough to be an asset in all formats even in nights when he has a relatively off game.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears 20 points in defeat•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts up 38 points in OT loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go against Lakers•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles with shot in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Plans to play Tuesday•