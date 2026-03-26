Leonard recorded 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 victory over the Raptors.

Leonard carried the Clippers offensively in this comfortable win over the Raptors, and the veteran forward continues to strengthen his role as the team's No. 1 weapon on offense by a wide margin. He's on a sizzling role of 11 straight games with at least 25 points, and there's a strong argument to consider Leonard one of the most reliable forwards in fantasy right now. He's averaging 30.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in that 11-game stretch.