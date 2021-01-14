Leonard registered 28 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

Leonard has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games, and he has reached the 28-point mark in three of those contests. One of the most versatile offensive players in the league, Leonard is also scoring at an efficient clip -- he is drilling 53.8 percent of his shots and 54.1 percent of his treys during that five-game span.