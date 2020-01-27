Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scoring streak continues

Leonard dropped 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in 112-97 win against the Magic on Sunday.

Leonard has now scored more than 30 points for the eighth straight game and reached double digit rebounds for the third straight contest. The San Diego State produce is averaging 32.3 points per game this month while leading his team to an 8-2 record. The Clippers have a marquee match up with the Lakers on Tuesday.