Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scoring streak continues
Leonard dropped 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in 112-97 win against the Magic on Sunday.
Leonard has now scored more than 30 points for the eighth straight game and reached double digit rebounds for the third straight contest. The San Diego State produce is averaging 32.3 points per game this month while leading his team to an 8-2 record. The Clippers have a marquee match up with the Lakers on Tuesday.
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.