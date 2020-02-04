Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scoring streak ends
Leonard registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 108-105 win over the Spurs.
Leonard ticked off every section of the stat sheet nicely, but Monday's performance still amounted to a downturn for the reigning NBA Finals MVP, who had cleared 30 points in each of his previous nine starts. Now that Paul George is back in the fold and seemingly ready to take on a normal minutes load moving forward, Leonard will have to sacrifice some usage, though both players remain elite fantasy contributors.
