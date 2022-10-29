Leonard (knee) may not practice Saturday and his status is murky for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Murray says he'd be "surprised" if Leonard played.

Leonard's persistent knee soreness remains an issue, with the two-time Finals MVP appearing in just two games and playing 42 total minutes. At this rate, Leonard could be limited for much of the season. He has yet to play two games in a row and was sent home early from the Clippers' recent two-game road trip.