Leonard registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a steal and a rebound across 18 minutes in Sunday's 131-106 loss against the Clippers.

Leonard enjoyed limited minutes on the court but looked far more productive compared to the preseason opener -- he only posted three points across 14 minutes during Friday's defeat. The Clippers are being smart with Leonard's workload but is expected to be the team's go-to guy on offense once the regular season begins.