Leonard (knee) will participate in the Clippers' practice session Monday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
While it's encouraging that Leonard will practice Monday after missing Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, the Clippers won't be doing contact during the session and will treat it more like a walkthrough, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. The team will monitor the 32-year-old ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Leonard labeled as a game-time decision.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Game 1•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Increasing doubt for Game 1•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Considered questionable for Game 1•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Receives injection in knee•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not cleared for 5-on-5•