Leonard (knee) will participate in the Clippers' practice session Monday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While it's encouraging that Leonard will practice Monday after missing Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, the Clippers won't be doing contact during the session and will treat it more like a walkthrough, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. The team will monitor the 32-year-old ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Leonard labeled as a game-time decision.