Share Video

Link copied!

Leonard (knee) will participate in the Clippers' practice session Monday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While it's encouraging that Leonard will practice Monday after missing Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, the Clippers won't be doing contact during the session and will treat it more like a walkthrough, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. The team will monitor the 32-year-old ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Leonard labeled as a game-time decision.

More News