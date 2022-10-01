Clippers coach Ty Lue said, "Kawhi will play Monday" in a preseason game versus the Trail Blazers, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports reports.
Leonard has not seen any NBA action since the 2021 playoffs, when he tore his ACL in Game 4 against the Jazz. After resting Thursday and Friday, the superstar forward will finally take the court once again.
