Leonard (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard will return to the lineup after missing five consecutive games due to right foot soreness. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 34.4 minutes per game this season, but there could be some rust to account for Saturday, as Leonard has missed nine out of the last 10 games. Terrance Mann will shift to the bench.