Leonard tallied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes in Monday's 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

After missing all of 2021-22 with a torn ACL, Leonard enters his 11th NBA season with some questions around his ability to stay healthy. He's only played 109 games over three seasons with the Clippers, so the promise of his tandem with Paul George has yet to reach its full potential. His preseason debut showed flashes of his former self, as he was very active defensively and didn't seem afraid to test his knee. If he and George can avoid injury, the team should be a force to be reckoned with in the West.