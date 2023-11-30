Leonard provided 34 points (14-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 victory over the Kings.

Leonard barely missed from the field and played a major role in the win over the Kings, pacing the Clippers in scoring and making his presence felt on defense as well, racking up multiple blocks and ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. This was Leonard's most complete game of the entire season, but the veteran forward has been excellent of late. Over his last five outings, he's averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.