Leonard posted 30 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 victory over the Suns.

Leonard and Paul George combined for 63 points in the win, with the former logging 30 points in just his second game back from a four-game absence due to a hip injury. Leonard's defensive effort paid dividends as well, as he recorded his first performance this year with multiple steals and multiple blocks. The star forward has scored at least 24 points in nine straight games, and over that stretch he's averaging 31.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 94.7 percent from the charity stripe.