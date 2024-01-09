Leonard notched 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 138-111 victory over Phoenix.

Leonard didn't get to the free-throw line in the contest, which limited his scoring to 17 points despite being one of only two players on Los Angeles to put up double-digit shot attempts. Still, the star forward made his presence felt with five steals, tying his season-high mark. Leonard also extended his streak of games with at least one block to six contests, marking his longest such run this season.