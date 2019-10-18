Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Should be available Thursday
Leonard (rest) has been taken off the injury report and should be available to play in Thursday's preseason finale against Dallas.
Leonard took a seat for Sunday's exhibition for rest, but it looks like he'll be available to take the court Thursday. It remains to be seen if the Clippers will elect to get him some work.
