Leonard signed a contract extension with the Clippers on Wednesday for $152.4 million over three years.
Leonard was slated to be arguably the top free agent of the summer prior to this transaction, but the Clippers will be breathing a little easier Wednesday after locking him up through the 2026-27 season. Their attention will likely turn to Paul George going forward, as he holds a player option for the 2024-25 season. Leonard has been very durable this season and is playing well for the Clippers, holding averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.
