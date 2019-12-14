Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sinks 19 free throws

Leonard had 42 points (10-24 FG, 3-3 3PT, 19-19 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win at Minnesota.

Leonard scored most of his points from the charity stripe, but that shouldn't take anything away from his stellar performances. The eight turnovers might be worrisome since he averages 5.0 per game over his last four contests, but he produces enough on both ends of the court to overlook that and continue as a stellar fantasy asset moving forward.