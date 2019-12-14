Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sinks 19 free throws
Leonard had 42 points (10-24 FG, 3-3 3PT, 19-19 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win at Minnesota.
Leonard scored most of his points from the charity stripe, but that shouldn't take anything away from his stellar performances. The eight turnovers might be worrisome since he averages 5.0 per game over his last four contests, but he produces enough on both ends of the court to overlook that and continue as a stellar fantasy asset moving forward.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...