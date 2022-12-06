Leonard logged 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.

Seeing his first action since Nov. 21 after missing six games due to an ankle injury, Leonard posted solid numbers and drained the game-winning shot with just 1.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The 16 points actually represented a season high for the 31-year-old, who's only suited up for six games so far in 2022-23. Despite his issues staying healthy, Leonard remains capable of making an impact for fantasy GMs once he's back up to full speed.