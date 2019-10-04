Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting Friday

Leonard will be held out of Friday's preseason game against Houston for rest purposes, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, the Clippers have been taking it easy with Lenoard early in training camp, and he'll be held out Thursday evening in his team's first preseason action. His next chance to take the court in the preseason will come Oct. 10 against Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories