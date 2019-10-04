Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting Friday
Leonard will be held out of Friday's preseason game against Houston for rest purposes, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Unsurprisingly, the Clippers have been taking it easy with Lenoard early in training camp, and he'll be held out Thursday evening in his team's first preseason action. His next chance to take the court in the preseason will come Oct. 10 against Denver.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ramping up activity•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely to sit preseason games•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Feeling healthy entering season•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Load management plan unclear•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Inking three-year deal•
-
Kawhi Leonard: Commits to Clippers•
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.