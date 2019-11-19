Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting Monday

Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard has reportedly been dealing with a knee issue since Friday against the Rockets, and he's set to miss his third consecutive matchup as a result. Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder are expected to see more minutes in Leonard's absence.

