Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting Monday
Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard has reportedly been dealing with a knee issue since Friday against the Rockets, and he's set to miss his third consecutive matchup as a result. Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder are expected to see more minutes in Leonard's absence.
